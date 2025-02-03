Marketplace.
Carnilove Kitten Food Salmon & Turkey 2kg

Carnilove Salmon & Turkey Kitten Food
Grain-free & potato-free formula for kittens. Carnilove Salmon & Turkey Kitten is a complete kitten food.75% WILD-ORIGIN MEATS.It is important to feed kittens with food rich in quality proteins, fats, vitamins and essential nutrients for healthy growth and optimal bodily development.Carnilove Salmon & Turkey Kitten has been formulated with respect for the natural composition of the feline diet. The recipe is based on salmon and turkey, sources of essential amino acids, which in combination with forests fruits, vegetables, and herbs provide essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants every day for proper development of the skeleton, muscles, and natural immunity.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

salmon meal (25%), turkey meal (24%), yellow peas (18%), chicken fat (preserved with tocopherols, 11%), chicken protein hydrolysed (9%), chicken liver (3%), salmon oil (3%), tapioca starch (2%), apples (1%), carrots (1%), flaxseed (1%), chickpeas (1%), hydrolysed crustacean shells (a source of glucosamine, 0, 028%), cartilage extract (a source of chondroitin, 0, 017%), brewer´s yeast (a source of mannan-oligosaccharides, 0, 017%), chicory root (a source of fructo-oligosaccharides, 0, 014%), yucca schidigera (0, 01%), algae (0, 01%), psyllium (0, 01%), thyme (0, 01%), rosemary (0, 01%), oregano (0, 01%), cranberries (0, 0008%), blueberries (0, 0008%), raspberries (0, 0008%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
