Splash Timer Ball

Splash Timer Game that soaks the losing player with water when time runs out. Garden throwing game with exploding water bomb timer. Fill a balloon with water, then carefully fit it inside the enclosure. Twist the device to prime it and start the game. Throw the plastic timer between players and keep going until time runs out. As soon as the timer ends the water balloon inside explodes, drenching the player currently holding the game. The set includes ten water balloons. Includes 10 water balloons.
