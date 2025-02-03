Splash Timer Ball

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Splash Timer Game that soaks the losing player with water when time runs out. Garden throwing game with exploding water bomb timer. Fill a balloon with water, then carefully fit it inside the enclosure. Twist the device to prime it and start the game. Throw the plastic timer between players and keep going until time runs out. As soon as the timer ends the water balloon inside explodes, drenching the player currently holding the game. The set includes ten water balloons. Includes 10 water balloons.

Splash Timer Game that soaks the losing player with water when time runs out. Garden throwing game with exploding water bomb timer. Fill a balloon with water, then carefully fit it inside the enclosure. Twist the device to prime it and start the game. Throw the plastic timer between players and keep going until time runs out. As soon as the timer ends the water balloon inside explodes, drenching the player currently holding the game. The set includes ten water balloons. Includes 10 water balloons.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.