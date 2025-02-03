Marketplace.
image 1 of Walking Westie Electronic Dog

Walking Westie Electronic Dog

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Quitting Hollywood

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Walking Westie Electronic Dog
This Walking Westie strolls and yaps like a real dog! Push the buttons on the leash and this walking west highland terrier walks around the room, yapping and wagging its tail like a real dog would. The cute, fluffy puppy is made even more adorable by the suave black neck tie, making him irresistible to young children who want nothing more than a huggable, interactive friend. Part of the Animigos range.Requires 4 x AA Batteries
Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here