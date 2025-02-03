Box Of Fidget Toys 24 Pieces

Bumper box of super fun fidget toys! Inside is a mix of 24 items, all of which are designed to occupy fidgeting fingers with something that's hard to put down. Each of the items included is a popular bestseller in its own right, so this bumper box offers staggering value for money. It's also a huge time saver for anyone who needs a stash of toys for a party or event. A full list of contents for the Fidget Box can be found below. Box of 24 fidget toys including: Four sticky crawlers Heart push popper Two bendy fidget tubes Four woven boink bouncers Two fidget tracks Four football finger spinners Two stretchy unicorn bracelets Pea pod push popper Two stretch ropes Spinning top Puzzle cube

Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)