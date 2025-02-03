Sonic Skateboard

Ignite imagination and excitement with our officially licensed Sonic Skateboard, featuring Sonic's iconic graphics. Crafted with a robust 7-ply deck and 50mm PVC wheels, it promises hours of adventurous play for youngsters. Glide smoothly on smooth PP trucks and PVC cushions, exploring the world with Sonic's speed and agility. Encourage outdoor play and physical activity with this remarkable skateboard, designed for little heroes ready to join Sonic's ranks. Safety-tested and suitable for ages 5 and above, it's the ultimate addition to any Sonic fan's collection!

Officially licensed with Sonic's iconic graphics Built with a tough 7-ply deck and 50mm PVC wheels Fully printed deck and griptape Suitable for ages 5+

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)