Marketplace.
Hairaisers Secrets Lace Front Synthetic Hope Wig

Hairaisers Secrets Lace Front Synthetic Hope Wig

No ratings yet

Write a review

£38.98

£38.98/each

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Hairaisers Secrets Lace Front Synthetic Hope Wig
Secrets Hope Lace Front Wig is made by using the best fibre available the hairaisers secrets wig collection has been designed to give you a sophisticated confidence. The wig cap construction is sturdy and light making our wigs comfortable and enjoyable to wear. It is all pre styled ad ready to wear. Each wigs is manufactured using superior quality high heat fibre and can be styled using tongs, straighteners and hair dryers that do not exceed 180 degrees heat.
Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here