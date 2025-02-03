Marketplace.
image 1 of Bee Sales Magic Collection Single Prong Clips 3124 - 80pcs

Bee Sales Magic Collection Single Prong Clips 3124 - 80pcs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.65

£8.65/each

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bee Sales Magic Collection Single Prong Clips 3124 - 80pcs
Magic Collection Single Prong Clips 3124The single prong curl clips are hard wearing and durable. There are 80 in pack so are plenty for one full head when hair dressing. They are in a sealed packet and the clips are attached to a backer card, not the cheaper version.
Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here