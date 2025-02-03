Feme Synthetic Bombshell Bounce Wig

Changing your hairstyle has never been simpler. Feme Wig is an essential collection of everyday looks made for fuss-free, chic and stylish moments. The smart hair fibre allows you to heat-style the look for further tweaks and flourishes and the close fit of the cap is snug and secure.

Note: The picture displayed is Color 2. Please note the color you are about to purchase is mentioned in the product name.