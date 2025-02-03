Annie 300 Rubber Bands Black Small Size 1/2" #3147 Elastic Hair Tie

Keep your hair stylishly in place with Annie Rubber Bands. These small-sized black elastic bands are perfect for securing braids, ponytails, and other hairstyles with ease.

Key Features:

High-Quality Material: Made from durable rubber for long-lasting hold and flexibility.

Small Size: Measures 1/2 inch in diameter, making them ideal for creating small braids, ponytails, and other hairstyles.

Versatile Use: Perfect for all hair types and styles, from sleek ponytails to intricate braids and updos.

Strong and Secure: Provides a secure hold without pulling or snagging hair.

Convenient Pack: Includes 300 black rubber bands, ensuring you always have plenty on hand for all your styling needs.

Annie Rubber Bands are the perfect accessory for creating a variety of hairstyles. Whether you're looking to keep your hair out of your face during workouts, create intricate braided styles, or simply secure your ponytail, these elastic bands have you covered.

How to Use:

Gather the hair you wish to secure and hold it in place with one hand.

Use your other hand to stretch the rubber band and wrap it around the hair 2-3 times, depending on the thickness of your hair.

Ensure the rubber band is tight enough to hold the hair securely in place without pulling or causing discomfort.

To remove, gently stretch the rubber band and slide it off the hair.

