Taylor Pro 0.01g Precision Pocket Kitchen Scales in Gift Box, Plastic / Stainless Steel - Rose Gold

The success of some recipes hinges on fine margins. Too much or too little of an ingredient can lead to disaster. But it doesn't have to be a problem - these Taylor Pro precision kitchen scales measure in 0.01g / 0.005 oz increments for ultimate accuracy. Where precision matters, these 0.01g scales make a real difference. They feature a useful maximum capacity of 500g / 16 oz, making them ideal for weighing out cooking and baking ingredients, such as flour, herbs and spices. And you can even use them for portion control, if you're following a strict nutritional plan. Built-in tare functionality means you can easily zero the easy-read display on these precision baking scales. Place your container on the stainless steel tray and press the on / off button. The weighing sensor will discount its weight so you can measure only the added ingredients. It works for measuring multiple ingredients in the same bowl too. They offer plenty of practicality. At just 11.5 x 6 cm (4½ x 2½ inches) in size and with an ultra-thin profile, these pocket scales are highly portable. The tray doubles up as a handy protective cover, keeping them safe in storage. More Useful Info - Displays grams (g) and ounces (oz) - Powered by 2 x AAA batteries (not included) - Wipe clean - Gift boxed -Twenty year guarantee Taylor'S Products Are Endorsed And Tested By Two Michelin-Star Chef, Michel Roux Jr. Weigh Cooking And Baking Ingredients Or Control Portions To 0.01G/0.005Oz Accuracy They'Re Ultra Thin, Compact And Feature A 500G/16Oz Maximum Capacity Zero The Easy-Read Display To Weigh In Containers Or Measure Multiple Ingredients Also Includes A Stainless Steel Weighing Tray/Protective Cover. Gift Boxed. Twenty Year Guarantee

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)