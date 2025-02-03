Maxwell & Williams 4pc Cut-Glass Crystalline Wine Glass Set

If you're cracking open a special bottle of wine, you need glassware that does it justice. Keep these cut glass wine goblets on hand and you'll be all set for something special. Part of the Verona collection, they bring a sense of modern flair to a time-tested traditional design. Note the distinctive diamond-cut band across the centre – it feels wonderful to hold and glimmers beautifully under soft lights. They're ideal for special occasions or for making casual catchups feel a little more magical. You get four glasses in the set. All are made of robust crystalline: a low-lead, dishwasher-safe alternative to crystal glass. Capacity (each): 180ml Includes 4 x cut glass wine glasses from Australian brand Maxwell & Williams. Distinctive diamond-cut band feels great to hold and glimmers beautifully under light. Crafted from crystalline, a low-lead crystal glass alternative that's just as beautiful. Robust enough for regular use and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. These wine goblets come in a smart gift box with a 5-year guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)