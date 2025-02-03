BarCraft Set of 4 Glass Port Sippers

Any port connoisseur will tell you there’s only one way to enjoy this beautiful fortified wine – with traditional port sippers. Port oxidises when exposed to air, so by drinking from the bottom of the glass first, you’ll be treated to the richest, fullest flavours that have been protected by the liquid above. This beautiful set is BarCraft’s take on this port-sipping essential. These handsome, hand-blown port glasses have all the hallmarks of the classic ‘pipe snifter’ design: a snaking glass tube for easy sipping, a billowed shape to trap fragrances, and stabilising feet so you can rest between sips, and really savour the flavour.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)