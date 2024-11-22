Marketplace.
image 1 of Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale
Why use many measuring tools when you could use one? This dual kitchen scale makes it easy to measure wet and dry ingredients with absolute accuracy. Simply pop your ingredients into one bowl, using the tare button to zero the weight as you go. The unit button lets you choose between weight units (lbs, oz and g) and volume units (fl oz and ml), so you can ditch the measuring jug and save on washing up. You can also weigh dry ingredients directly on the wipe-clean glass platform – great for quick, hygienic measuring tasks. 5kg/5000ml capacity. Requires two CR2032 batteries (included).Dimensions: 23 x 18 x 1.5cmThis ultra-precise food scale comes from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Switch between dry or liquid ingredients and a range of metric/imperial units with ease. Hygienic, wipe-clean glass platform lets you weigh dry ingredients directly on top. Has a clear LCD screen and a tare button to instantly zero the weight. Comes securely gift-boxed with a 20-year guarantee from Taylor.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here