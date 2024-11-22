Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

Why use many measuring tools when you could use one? This dual kitchen scale makes it easy to measure wet and dry ingredients with absolute accuracy. Simply pop your ingredients into one bowl, using the tare button to zero the weight as you go. The unit button lets you choose between weight units (lbs, oz and g) and volume units (fl oz and ml), so you can ditch the measuring jug and save on washing up. You can also weigh dry ingredients directly on the wipe-clean glass platform – great for quick, hygienic measuring tasks. 5kg/5000ml capacity. Requires two CR2032 batteries (included). Dimensions: 23 x 18 x 1.5cm This ultra-precise food scale comes from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Switch between dry or liquid ingredients and a range of metric/imperial units with ease. Hygienic, wipe-clean glass platform lets you weigh dry ingredients directly on top. Has a clear LCD screen and a tare button to instantly zero the weight. Comes securely gift-boxed with a 20-year guarantee from Taylor.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)