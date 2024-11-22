Small Accurate Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

When only pinpoint precision will do, choose Taylor. This trusted American brand has manufactured highly accurate measuring products since 1851. As this slimline scale shows, the brand continues to innovate into the 21st century. The scale pairs a precision sensor with ultra-hygienic touchless tare technology. Simply wave your hand over the sensor to zero the weight without smudging or contamination. If you do need to clean it up, simply give it a quick wipe and it will look as good as new. Simple one-button operation to cycle power and change units. 5kg capacity. Battery included. This ultra-precise food scale comes from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Ultra-hygienic touchless tare function lets you zero the display with a quick wave of your hand. Clear LCD screen shows weights in grams, kilograms or pounds and ounces. Has a compact, space-saving design and luxurious rose gold finish. Comes gift-boxed with a 20-year guarantee from Taylor.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)