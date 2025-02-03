Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

This stylish black kitchen scale is a reliable, all-in-one measuring solution for serious home chefs. It's fitted with a high-precision sensor that can handle both wet and dry ingredients. Simply press the unit button to switch between weight units (g, oz and lbs) and volume units (ml and fl oz). It saves time and saves on washing up, as you won't have to use multiple bowls and measuring jugs. The scale has a sleek, slim design and a timelessly elegant black finish, complemented by an easy-to-read red liquid crystal display. It also boasts a tare feature that instantly zeroes the weight – great for weighing multiple ingredients in one bowl or discounting the weight of containers. 5kg/5000ml capacity. Requires two CR2032 batteries (included). Dimensions: 23 x 16 x 2cm This ultra-precise food scale comes from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Stain-resistant glass platform lets you measure loose dry ingredients then simply wipe clean. Switch between dry weight and liquid volume units at the touch of a button. Has a clear LCD screen and a tare button to instantly zero the weight. Comes securely gift-boxed with a 20-year guarantee from Taylor.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)