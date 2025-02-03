Marketplace.
image 1 of Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.99

£25.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dual Accurate Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale
This stylish black kitchen scale is a reliable, all-in-one measuring solution for serious home chefs. It's fitted with a high-precision sensor that can handle both wet and dry ingredients. Simply press the unit button to switch between weight units (g, oz and lbs) and volume units (ml and fl oz). It saves time and saves on washing up, as you won't have to use multiple bowls and measuring jugs. The scale has a sleek, slim design and a timelessly elegant black finish, complemented by an easy-to-read red liquid crystal display. It also boasts a tare feature that instantly zeroes the weight – great for weighing multiple ingredients in one bowl or discounting the weight of containers. 5kg/5000ml capacity. Requires two CR2032 batteries (included).Dimensions: 23 x 16 x 2cmThis ultra-precise food scale comes from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Stain-resistant glass platform lets you measure loose dry ingredients then simply wipe clean. Switch between dry weight and liquid volume units at the touch of a button. Has a clear LCD screen and a tare button to instantly zero the weight. Comes securely gift-boxed with a 20-year guarantee from Taylor.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here