Lovello Retro Tea Canister with Geometric Textured Finish - Ice White

Welcome trend-setting, geometric design into your kitchen with this stylish steel tea caddy. Part of KitchenCraft’s Lovello Textured collection, this storage tin updates the 1950s-inspired curves of the original Lovello range, adding an ultra-modern, textured hexagonal finish. The result is a unique look – boldly original, yet understated in its execution. And much like existing Lovello pieces, it’s designed to make kitchen storage simple, practical and smart. Use it to store your favourite teabags, loose teas or herbal teas. Its secure lid will help keep them fresh, while its compact design will maximise your countertop space. As a final touch, a raised, mirror-polished ‘T’ ensures guests will always know where to look for the tea, and helps distinguish it from its matching coffee and sugar containers.

Retro Inspired But Strikingly Modern, This Tea Tin Keeps Things Organised And Chic

With Smooth Curves, Raised Lettering And An Eye-Catching, Ice White-Coloured, Textured Geometric Pattern

It Will Keep Your Favourite Loose Teas And Tea Bags Fresh And Delicious

Features A Space-Saving Footprint, Sturdy Chrome-Style Base, And Anti-Scratch Pads To Protect Worktops

Matching Lovello Textured Coffee And Sugar Tins Available. Twelve Month Guarantee