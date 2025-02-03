Taylor Pro Waterproof Digital Dual 14Kg Scale

Turn home and commercial kitchen prep into an easy task while keeping your cooking space hygienic with these fully waterproof digital dual scales from Taylor. Rated IPX7, you can wash these scales in the sink! Tested to a depth of one metre, they're safe to be submerged for up to 30 minutes.

Weigh both wet and dry ingredients up to 14 kg (31 lbs) or 14 L (492 fl oz) and easily switch between pounds, ounces, fluid ounces, grams and millilitres using the UNIT button. Lock in the weight by pressing HOLD, while the TARE button will zero everything out again.

Say goodbye to sticky, greasy or smelly mess as the glass surface is stain and odour-resistant too!

Pair with the Taylor Digital Waterproof Precision Thermometer probe, specially designed to resist liquid splashes. Includes a 20-year guarantee.

Can Be Submerged In Water At A Depth Of 1 Meter For Up To 30 Minutes