Marketplace.
image 1 of Artesà Six Person Party Fondue Set

Artesà Six Person Party Fondue Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£94.99

£94.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Artesà Six Person Party Fondue Set
For assured dinner party success, look no further than this luxurious, 6 person fondue set from Artesà. With its glimmering, glamourous look, and enough accessories to please even the most ardent foodie, Artesà's stainless steel set is *the* definitive accessory for chocolate or cheese fondue. Best of all, this set is specially designed for sharing. It includes a whole host of dinner party accessories: six utensil sets and dipping pots, a burner, and a lazy susan turntable made of natural wood, so guests can spin, share and indulge with ease.This Easy, Electricity-Free Fondue Is Ideal For Decadent Dining ExperiencesUse It For Lush Melted Cheese, Sizzling Meats, Or Chocolate DessertsThe Lazy Susan Base Revolves So Guests Can Dip And Enjoy EasilyAlso Includes A Stainless Steel Fondue Pot, Plus Burner, Dip Pots And UtensilsIt Makes A Fine Foodie Present. Gel Fuel Not Included. Five Year Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here