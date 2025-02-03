Artesà Six Person Party Fondue Set

For assured dinner party success, look no further than this luxurious, 6 person fondue set from Artesà. With its glimmering, glamourous look, and enough accessories to please even the most ardent foodie, Artesà's stainless steel set is *the* definitive accessory for chocolate or cheese fondue. Best of all, this set is specially designed for sharing. It includes a whole host of dinner party accessories: six utensil sets and dipping pots, a burner, and a lazy susan turntable made of natural wood, so guests can spin, share and indulge with ease.

This Easy, Electricity-Free Fondue Is Ideal For Decadent Dining Experiences

Use It For Lush Melted Cheese, Sizzling Meats, Or Chocolate Desserts

The Lazy Susan Base Revolves So Guests Can Dip And Enjoy Easily

Also Includes A Stainless Steel Fondue Pot, Plus Burner, Dip Pots And Utensils

It Makes A Fine Foodie Present. Gel Fuel Not Included. Five Year Guarantee