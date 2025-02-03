Artesà Hand Finished Copper Effect Fondue Set

Ready to host a night of pure indulgence for your family or friends? Nothing quite says laid-back luxury like a decadent cheese or chocolate fondue served up in this stunning copper-coloured fondue pot. Whether it’s gooey Gruyère for crusty bread, velvety dark chocolate for fruit and pastry, or sizzling oil for chunks of meat and seafood, this luxurious dinner party set is all you need for an elegant, indulgent dining experience.

Share Laid-Back Dining Moments With This Contemporary, Copper-Look Fondue Set For Six

The Fondue Pot'S Hammered Copper Finish Glimmers Beautifully Under Candlelight

Melt Chocolate Too, Or Heat Oil And Let Guests Fry Meat

A Stainless Steel Fondue Pot, Burner, Rack, Diffuser And Six Fondue Forks

This Easy, Electricity-Free Fondue Makes A Great Christmas Gift. Five Year Guarantee