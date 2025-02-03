BUILT Mindful 5 Litre Lunch Bag with Storage Compartment

Stay smart when it comes to lunch and snack times when you're on the move. This BUILT lunch bag features a powerful layer of polyethylene insulation, which keeps your packed lunches and snacks fresh and cool for longer. It features two separate compartments. There's a bottom compartment designed to hold sandwich boxes, while the top compartment is perfectly sized for fresh fruits, savoury pastries, yoghurt pots and lots more. You can even pack cutlery and napkins - with the mesh pocket featured on its side. Lined with leakproof PEVA, this lunch cool bag will keep any spills or leaks contained, preventing them from totally ruining your lunchtimes.

Keep Packed Lunches Fresh And Mess-Free With This Built Insulated Lunch Bag

Powerful Polyethylene Insulation Keeps Your Food Cool, Fresh And Tasting Great

Its Bottom Compartment'S Ideal For Sandwich Boxes. Use The Top For Snacks

Its Net Side Pocket Means There'S Space For Cutlery And Napkins Too

The Adjustable Shoulder Strap And Handle Make It Easy To Carry Anywhere