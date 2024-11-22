KitchenCraft 3pc Set of Plastic Dry Food Containers with Lids

Stay organised in the kitchen with this set of three dry food storage containers from KitchenCraft. Brilliantly versatile, the set includes one 1.2L container, one 2L container and one jumbo 4.5L container. Use them for cereal, pasta or rice and it will keep them fresh, dry and full of flavour. Or fill them with pet food or laundry powder and be ready to conquer chores at a moment's notice. The clip-top openings and ridged handles make it easy to pour just the right amount. Food-safe and reusable, these food tubs are ideal for scoop shops. Not suitable for wet goods. Kitchen storage set includes 3 dry food containers in 3 handy sizes. Keep cereal, rice and pasta fresh and dry – or use them for pet food or laundry powder. Easy to pour, with clip-top spouts and comfortable ridged handles. Made of robust, BPA-free plastic with clear sides so you'll always know what's in them. These food tubs are dishwasher-safe and include a 12-month guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)