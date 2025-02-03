BUILT Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler with Compartments

Go anywhere, snack anywhere and be at the top of your game with this easy-carry insulated lunch cooler bag from BUILT. With three-hour insulating technology, it keeps snacks and drinks cool until you're ready to fuel up. The printed lunch bag has two compartments and a side pocket. That means there's room for cutlery, a drink and a small lunch box. Plus, with its showerproof outer layer and stylish design, your snacks will stay dry and your outfit will stay on point. Food-safe and BPA-free. Capacity: 7 litres Conquer commutes, picnics and hikes in style with this hard-working printed cool bag. Food-safe insulating layer keeps snacks cool or warm for around 3 hours. With 2 compartments and a side pocket, it has room for drinks, cutlery and a lunch box. Go anywhere – this lunch cool bag has a shoulder strap and carry handle for easy transport. Made of robust polyester with a food-safe, BPA-free inner layer and showerproof outer layer.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)