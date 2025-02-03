Marketplace.
image 1 of BUILT Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler with Compartments

BUILT Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler with Compartments

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BUILT Insulated Lunch Bag Cooler with Compartments
Go anywhere, snack anywhere and be at the top of your game with this easy-carry insulated lunch cooler bag from BUILT. With three-hour insulating technology, it keeps snacks and drinks cool until you're ready to fuel up. The printed lunch bag has two compartments and a side pocket. That means there's room for cutlery, a drink and a small lunch box. Plus, with its showerproof outer layer and stylish design, your snacks will stay dry and your outfit will stay on point. Food-safe and BPA-free.Capacity: 7 litresConquer commutes, picnics and hikes in style with this hard-working printed cool bag. Food-safe insulating layer keeps snacks cool or warm for around 3 hours. With 2 compartments and a side pocket, it has room for drinks, cutlery and a lunch box. Go anywhere – this lunch cool bag has a shoulder strap and carry handle for easy transport. Made of robust polyester with a food-safe, BPA-free inner layer and showerproof outer layer.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here