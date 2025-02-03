Oven-Safe Leave-In Remote Digital Meat Thermometer

If you love roasts but hate the guesswork, treat yourself to this ultra-accurate leave-in meat thermometer from Taylor. It has an oven-safe probe with a long cord, so you can leave it inside meat as it roasts and enjoy real-time temperature readings on the easy-read screen. Too busy to count the degrees? Use its simple alarm function and it will sound loudly when your roast is safely cooked. The thermometer also boasts a magnetic back that attaches to oven doors and a built-in timer that counts up or down (24 hours maximum). Temperature range: 0°C to 200°C (or up to 392°F). Powered by two AAA batteries (not included). Cord length: 115cm Leave the oven-safe probe in meat as it roasts for accurate real-time readings and perfect results. Extra-long cord and magnetic back mean you can place it almost anywhere. Programmable alarm sounds when your target temperature is reached. Never miss a cooking cue again with the built-in timer function. Includes a 5-year guarantee from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851.

