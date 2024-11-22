Marketplace.
image 1 of Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Leave-In Oven Thermometer

Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Leave-In Oven Thermometer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Leave-In Oven Thermometer
Taylor's Pro in oven thermometer monitors temperatures during cooking, so you can ensure nothing's left to chance. It accurately gauges temperatures from 50°C to 300°C (or from 100°F to 600°F), and with its built-in clip / stand, you can place it anywhere inside your oven. This makes it ideal for identifying any hot spots, which can prevent your meat and poultry roasting evenly, or your cakes and biscuits baking right the way through. This cooking and baking thermometer makes taking readings easy too. Its oversized dial is finished in black, with red and white measurement markings and key temperature zones making it simple to read - even from just a quick glance. Includes a five-year guarantee.Place It In Your Oven To Make Sure It'S Hot EnoughFinished In Black, With Red And White Markings And Key Temperature ZonesYou Can Easily Hang, Clip Or Stand This In-Oven Thermometer
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here