Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Leave-In Oven Thermometer

Taylor's Pro in oven thermometer monitors temperatures during cooking, so you can ensure nothing's left to chance. It accurately gauges temperatures from 50°C to 300°C (or from 100°F to 600°F), and with its built-in clip / stand, you can place it anywhere inside your oven. This makes it ideal for identifying any hot spots, which can prevent your meat and poultry roasting evenly, or your cakes and biscuits baking right the way through. This cooking and baking thermometer makes taking readings easy too. Its oversized dial is finished in black, with red and white measurement markings and key temperature zones making it simple to read - even from just a quick glance. Includes a five-year guarantee.

