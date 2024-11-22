KitchenCraft 23pc Plastic Reusable Meal Prep Container Set

Save time and get organised with this jumbo pack of reusable batch cooking containers from KitchenCraft. It has everything you need to prepare and store healthy family meals. Included are one 3L container, seven 400ml containers, two 250ml containers, three 200ml containers and ten 100ml snack tubs. All are made of robust, BPA-free plastic and are microwave, freezer and dishwasher-safe (top rack). Each comes with a tight-fitting plastic lid, with grooves so you can stack them up in the fridge or freezer. They nest neatly together when not in use, too. Prep and store meals like a pro with this set of 23 versatile food containers in 5 sizes. Freezer, microwave and dishwasher-safe for easy end-to-end meal prep. They can double as dip dishes, snack pots or storage pots for recipe ingredients. Made of high-quality plastic that's 100% food-safe and BPA-free. Use them again and again with confidence – they're covered by a 12-month guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)