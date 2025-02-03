Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Jam Thermometer

Put a stop to ruined jams, conserves and preserves. With the Taylor Pro jam thermometer, there's no need for guesswork. It'll indicate exactly when your jam has reached 220°F - that all-important boiling point, where jam starts to set. Place it in your saucepans or maslin pans. This cooking thermometer has a curved design, which lets it rest against the sides of your cookware, without the risk of it toppling over, or getting in the way as you stir. Its gauge features large markings, making it really easy to monitor temperatures - from 40°C to 200°C (100°F to 400°F). There's key zone markings too, so you can get the temperature absolutely right when working with sugar to make confectionery, or deep frying with oil. Includes a five-year guarantee.

Indicator Shows When Jam Reaches Its Boiling Point So It Sets Properly

Hugs Saucepan Sides To Stop It Getting In The Way As You Stir

It Features Key Temperatures For Confectionery And Caramel Making, Deep Frying, And Even Sterilising

The Large, Easy-To-Read Gauge Accurately Displays From 40 To 200°C/100 To 400°F