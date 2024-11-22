Marketplace.
KitchenCraft World of Flavours 500ml Stainless Steel Olive Oil Can

There’s nothing quite like a slice of tomato bruschetta, or a fresh Caprese salad drizzled with delicious olive oil. KitchenCraft World of Flavours’ oil drizzler is designed to make it easy to finish your favourite Mediterranean treats in authentic style!Inspired by the olive oil cans found on restaurant tables across the continent, this 500 ml (17½ fl oz) drizzler is finished with beautiful blue paint and one of Rome's most spectacular landmarks - the Coliseum. It's sure to have you dreaming of those balmy climes and the fresh, folksy flavours of Italian cuisine.And just like the real thing, it’s designed to pour with no drips, and to keep your best ‘extra-virgin’ in tip-top condition. Look out for more colourful items in the World of Flavours collection, and turn dinnertimes into culinary adventures!Handwash only
