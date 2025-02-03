Marketplace.
image 1 of Taylor Pro Digital Step Stem Thermometer

Taylor Pro Digital Step Stem Thermometer

Taylor Pro Digital Step Stem Thermometer
Home made burgers, marinated fish fillets or an entire roasted chicken... Make sure your food is cooked right the way through and ready to serve, with the Taylor Pro digital food thermometer probe. Its super bright LED display makes it easy to read temperatures. Even in the most dimly lit kitchen or cooking environments you'll be able to read from this red and black display. Just insert the ultra-thin stainless steel probe into your food. With its tapered design, it'll leave a smaller hole in your meat, fish or poultry, which helps to prevent those all-important juices and flavours escaping during cooking. It also leaves your food looking great for serving. The digital thermometer will then provide an accurate core temperature reading, between -50°C to 200°C (-58°F to 392°F), allowing you to ensure your food is absolutely safe for serving. Includes a five-year guarantee.Its Red And Black Display Is Ideal For Low-Lit EnvironmentsGet Readings From -50 To 200°C/-58 To 392°FPush The Button To Freeze On-Screen Temperatures For Easy Reading And Greater Convenience
