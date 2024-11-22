MasterClass Medium Non-Slip Polyethylene Cutting Board

With its smooth surface and non-stick coating, this MasterClass Non-Slip White Plastic Chopping Board With Handle is perfect for preparing poultry, meat and vegetables. Durable Polyethylene Construction This 40 x 28 cm (15¾" x 11) board is produced from polyethylene plastic. As well as being food safe, this clever material is extremely strong. It won't chip or crack as you cut, slice and chop your ingredients. It's gentle on your knife edges too, so they’ll stay sharper for longer. Non-Stick Coating The board's smart non-stick coating ensures that whatever you're preparing – fish, meat or vegetable – it won't stick. This means your ingredients remain intact, and the washing up becomes far simpler. Reversible Design – Cut on Either Side Reduce cross-contamination with this chopping board's reversible design. It’s really versatile – use one side to slice pineapples and watermelons, and you can flip it over to trim the fat from a sirloin steak! Non-Absorbent – Stain and Odour Resistant You can cut the strongest of foods and ingredients on this chopping board – from garlic and red onions to fresh sea bass fillets. It won't absorb stains, odours or flavours, so there’s no chance of passing them from dish to dish. Non-Slip For Easier Chopping Cut with confidence every time. Both sides of the board feature non-slip corners, so you can slice, dice, chop and cut speedily – safe in the knowledge the board won't move as you do! More Features - With sturdy carry handles - Dishwasher safe - Measures 40 x 28 cm (15¾" x 11") - Protected by MasterClass's five year guarantee More From The MasterClass Collection This non-slip chopping board is ideal for a huge variety of food prep tasks. It's also available in two other sizes. There's the smaller 32 x 20 cm board (MCBOARD320NS) which is ideal for chopping green beans or carrots. The larger 48 x 32 cm board (MCBOARD480NS) is fantastic for bigger tasks, such as deboning meat, fish and poultry. Why not combine the three to complete your set today? Made Of Durable Plastic, It Brings Masterclass Quality To Everyday Food Prep Slice Ingredients, Sweep Into Pans, And Clean Up Effortlessly Thanks To Its Non-Stick Surface Rubbery Edges Grip Work Surfaces To Keep Things Secure And Safe As You Chop The Non-Absorbent, Non-Toxic Plastic Is Gentle On Knives, So They Retain Their Sharpness Dishwasher Safe. Five Year Guarantee. Smaller And Larger Sizes Available

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)