MasterClass Set of 5 Reusable Food Vacuum Sealer Bags for MCVACBAGSET, Polyethylene

Save space, save cash, and help save the planet with these reusable food storage bags, designed for use with the MasterClass food sealer pump. Five bags are included, so you can truly make the most of your food sealing kit, and maximise your food storage space. Use them as meal prep bags, to stay healthy and organised all week. Stash leftovers to cut down on food waste. Or store baking and cooking ingredients until you’re ready to use them in a recipe. As well as keeping things fresh, these plastic food bags help to maximise freezer space, reduce freezer burn, and eliminate spills in storage. The vacuum seal bags are made of food grade polyethylene that’s 100% BPA free and nylon free. They can be washed and reused many times, unlike single use plastic bags. It comes protected by MasterClass' 5-year guarantee.

Upgrade Your Masterclass Vacuum Pump With These Additional Bags

Sealing Meals Saves You Cash, Reduces Waste, And Helps Eliminate Single-Use Plastics

The Bags Maintain Freshness For Up To Six Times Longer In The Freezer

These Leakproof, Food-Grade Polyethylene Bags Are Nylon And Bpa Free

Simply Hand-Wash To Reuse. Each Food Bag Measures 24Cm Square. Five Year Guarantee