KitchenCraft Lovello Textured Geo Bread Bin

With this luxury geo bread bin, things are never stale – and that includes your kitchen décor. Part of KitchenCraft's Lovello Textured collection, it features lush retro curves and an embossed geometric pattern that's strikingly modern. And with its hunter green powder coating and brass-coloured feet, it brings a fresh look to the best-selling range. It's perfect as a statement piece, or can be mixed and matched with other Lovello storage items to create a contemporary, coordinated look. This trendy green bread bin is designed to keep bread deliciously fresh. It features a hinged, ventilated lid that creates a snug seal while letting bread breathe. Use it to store a large loaf of store-bought or homemade bread or a selection of cakes and pastries. Its generous size means you'll never struggle for space, while its space-efficient rectangular footprint helps it sit neatly on shelves or worktops. Worried about breakages? This large bread box is made of high-quality carbon steel, so it will never crack or smash. It also features non-slip feet to protect worktops, and a sturdy, easy-to-grip handle for fast access. Measures 42 x 22 x 19cm (16.5" x 8.6" x 7"). This stunning contemporary bread bin makes a great wedding or housewarming gift.

This Sleek, Trendy Bread Bin Pairs An Embossed Geometric Pattern With Lush Green

Thanks To Its Snug-Fitting Hinged Lid And Ventilation Holes, Bread Stays Deliciously Fresh

It Can Accommodate A Large Loaf While Fitting Neatly On Worktops Or Shelves

Mix And Match With More Lovello Storage Solutions In A Range Of Contemporary Colours

Made Of Robust Carbon Steel, This Bread Bin Comes With A 12-Month Guarantee