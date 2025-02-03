Marketplace.
image 1 of Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer

Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer
Slow-cooked pork belly, roasted beef fillet or a tuna steak... Take no chances when it comes to checking whether they're cooked right the way through. The Taylor Pro meat thermometer probe makes it really easy to take accurate internal temperatures. It's so simple to use: place the stainless steel probe into the thickest part of your meat, fish or poultry. The cooking thermometer will provide a reading between 0°C to 100°C (20°F to 220°F). Temperatures are easy to read: this meat thermometer features a black dial with white markings and a large red needle. Finished with a pair of silicone grips, it's really simple to remove from the meat - without you having to worry about it slipping from your grasp. Includes a five-year guarantee.It Reads Temperatures From 0 To 100°C/20 To 220°FWith This Meat Thermometer Probe'S Black Dial, White Markings And Red NeedlePlace It Down On Worktops In Between Temperature-Taking Tasks Without It Rolling AwayStore It Safely With The Sturdy Plastic Sheath. Five Year Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here