Taylor Pro Stainless Steel Meat Thermometer

Slow-cooked pork belly, roasted beef fillet or a tuna steak... Take no chances when it comes to checking whether they're cooked right the way through. The Taylor Pro meat thermometer probe makes it really easy to take accurate internal temperatures. It's so simple to use: place the stainless steel probe into the thickest part of your meat, fish or poultry. The cooking thermometer will provide a reading between 0°C to 100°C (20°F to 220°F). Temperatures are easy to read: this meat thermometer features a black dial with white markings and a large red needle. Finished with a pair of silicone grips, it's really simple to remove from the meat - without you having to worry about it slipping from your grasp. Includes a five-year guarantee.

It Reads Temperatures From 0 To 100°C/20 To 220°F

With This Meat Thermometer Probe'S Black Dial, White Markings And Red Needle

Place It Down On Worktops In Between Temperature-Taking Tasks Without It Rolling Away

Store It Safely With The Sturdy Plastic Sheath. Five Year Guarantee