La Cafetiere Pour-Over Coffee Diffuser Jug

Designed for use with La Cafetière's pour-over coffee carafe (C000878), this nifty accessory makes brewing drip-through coffee easier than ever. It handles all the tricky stuff automatically, so you can sit back and relax. No steady hand required – just pop this beauty on your carafe and it will drip hot water through at the perfect pace. In just a few minutes, you'll have a potful of fresh, hot joe ready to go. It's the simplest way to start enjoying the crisp, clean pour-over coffee flavours that professional baristas love. Made of robust, BPA-free Tritan plastic. Dishwasher-safe. Capacity: 600ml This coffee diffuser is designed for use with La Cafetière's pour-over coffee carafe (C000878). Automatically drips water through at the perfect pace for crisp, clean-tasting pour-over coffee. No guesswork and no steady hand required – just let this clever jug do its thing for 3 minutes. Made of super-strong, dishwasher-safe Tritan plastic. Comes ready to gift in a smart La Cafetière box with a 5-year guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)