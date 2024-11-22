Pocket Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe

Carry precision with you, wherever you go. All you need is this pocket probe thermometer from accuracy experts Taylor. It comes with a smart protective cover that clips onto pockets and has silicone grips for ease of use. Plus, with its anti-roll design, it will never go AWOL when you're in the middle of a tricky recipe. Like all Taylor thermometers, it's ultra-precise and has an easy-read screen to ensure fast, fuss-free readings. It also boasts a nifty hold function that freezes the temperature on the screen. Ideal for cooking perfect steaks to order, ensuring roasts are safely cooked all the way through or bringing scientific accuracy to baking. Powered by one CR2032 battery (included). Total length: 14.5cm This precision probe thermometer is from Taylor, experts in accuracy since 1851. Check roasts are safely cooked, fry perfect steaks or use it for jam-making or baking. Clear screen shows temperatures in °C or °F and updates in real time (50°C to 230°C range). Perfect for busy chefs, it has a clever anti-roll design and a clip-on pocket sheath. Comes ready to use with a battery and a 5-year Taylor guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)