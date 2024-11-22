Taylor Pro Digital Pivoting Step Stem Thermometer

Pivoting probe allows you to read temperatures from multiple angles. Make reading the temperature of your roasted meat, fish or poultry easier with the Taylor Pro digital meat thermometer probe and its pivoting display. Take your roast from the oven and place the ultra-thin stainless steel tip into its centre. The cooking thermometer will provide an accurate core temperature reading between -40°C to 230°C (-40°F to 460°F). The large 2.5 cm (1 inch) display rests on a pivot, which can be moved to a variety of different angles for easy-reading - whether you're taking the temperature from a beef brisket or a large turkey. You don't have to worry about flavour and moisture escaping: the probe's tapered tip creates the smallest hole possible to prevent them being lost when your roast goes back in the oven. This helps to improve presentation too. Includes a five-year guarantee.

Check Core Meat And Poultry Temperatures From Various Angles For Easy Reading

The Step Down Tip Helps Prevent Flavour And Moisture Escaping Roasts