KitchenCraft 6-in-1 Kitchen Mandoline Food Slicer Set

Sick of slicing carrots? Too many onions and too little time? Wipe those tears from your eyes. This all-in-one vegetable mandoline set will make meal prep fly by. It's really easy to use: simply choose a blade cartridge, pop some veg on the safety gripper and slide it against the blade. In no time at all, you'll have perfect slices, shreds or julienned strips. The slicer comes with three blade cartridges, each fitted with two blades. This means you can unlock all sorts of slicing techniques and achieve professional presentation without a jot of hassle. You also get a handy storage box, plus full instructions so you can start preparing healthy meals right away. Neat. Includes a mandoline slicer, safety gripper and 3 double-sided blade cartridges. Great for making speedy salads, instant coleslaw or perfectly thin carrot and onion slices. Non-slip base and safety gripper keep your fingers well clear of the blades. Slicer and accessories store neatly in the included plastic case. Treat a veggie lover to this gift-boxed set, delivered with a 12-month guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)