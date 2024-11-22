Manual Masticating Vegetable and Fruit Juicer

Your fruits and veggies have so much to give. Help them express their health-boosting talents with this easy-to-use masticating fruit and vegetable juicer. It needs no wires or batteries and generates very little heat. This means the stuff that ends up in your cup has more nutrients, more fibre and a heck of a lot more flavour. Prefer a smoother result? Simply adjust the nozzle to cut back on the fibre. Easy. Includes a wipe-clean suction base for easy, slip-free operation. All other parts are hand-wash only. Conquer your 5-a-day with this easy-to-use, hand-operated juice machine. Masticating mechanism extracts more good stuff for thicker, more nutritious results. Use it for almost any fruit, as well as veggies like wheatgrass, carrots and spinach . Pieces disassemble so it's quick and easy to give it a thorough clean. Gift-boxed set includes 1 x juicer, 2 x collecting cups and 1 x presser along with a 12-month guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)