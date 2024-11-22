Marketplace.
image 1 of Manual Masticating Vegetable and Fruit Juicer

Manual Masticating Vegetable and Fruit Juicer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£32.99

£32.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Manual Masticating Vegetable and Fruit Juicer
Your fruits and veggies have so much to give. Help them express their health-boosting talents with this easy-to-use masticating fruit and vegetable juicer. It needs no wires or batteries and generates very little heat. This means the stuff that ends up in your cup has more nutrients, more fibre and a heck of a lot more flavour. Prefer a smoother result? Simply adjust the nozzle to cut back on the fibre. Easy. Includes a wipe-clean suction base for easy, slip-free operation. All other parts are hand-wash only.Conquer your 5-a-day with this easy-to-use, hand-operated juice machine. Masticating mechanism extracts more good stuff for thicker, more nutritious results. Use it for almost any fruit, as well as veggies like wheatgrass, carrots and spinach . Pieces disassemble so it's quick and easy to give it a thorough clean. Gift-boxed set includes 1 x juicer, 2 x collecting cups and 1 x presser along with a 12-month guarantee.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here