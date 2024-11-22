Marketplace.
image 1 of Chef'n GraterZoom™ Grater and Slicer

Chef'n GraterZoom™ Grater and Slicer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Chef'n GraterZoom™ Grater and Slicer
GraterZoom: a zoomy solution for all your chopping and slicing needs. Cutting and slicing up food has never been so fun! Fill this clever gadget with whole cloves of garlic, ginger, turmeric, chocolate, parmesan… then zoom it across surfaces to slice it up in seconds. Need it sliced? Simply go in reverse! A fresh addition to the Chef'n Zoom family, GraterZoom has an easy-open chamber, which locks into place during use for mess-free grating. Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty.Grate And Slice With Ease (And Have Fun!) With This Rolling GadgetLoad With Food, Then Roll Forward To Grate Or Reverse To SliceYou Won'T Waste A Bit And Choppings Are Contained Neatly InsideThis Small Grater Requires Minimal Effort And Has A Compact, Space-Saving DesignThe Graterzoom Cheese Grater Is Bpa Free, Dishwasher Safe, And Disassembles For Cleaning; Limited Lifetime Warranty
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here