Chef'n GraterZoom™ Grater and Slicer

GraterZoom: a zoomy solution for all your chopping and slicing needs. Cutting and slicing up food has never been so fun! Fill this clever gadget with whole cloves of garlic, ginger, turmeric, chocolate, parmesan… then zoom it across surfaces to slice it up in seconds. Need it sliced? Simply go in reverse! A fresh addition to the Chef'n Zoom family, GraterZoom has an easy-open chamber, which locks into place during use for mess-free grating. Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Grate And Slice With Ease (And Have Fun!) With This Rolling Gadget

Load With Food, Then Roll Forward To Grate Or Reverse To Slice

You Won'T Waste A Bit And Choppings Are Contained Neatly Inside

This Small Grater Requires Minimal Effort And Has A Compact, Space-Saving Design

The Graterzoom Cheese Grater Is Bpa Free, Dishwasher Safe, And Disassembles For Cleaning; Limited Lifetime Warranty