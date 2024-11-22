Le'Xpress 40 Coffee Capsule Dispenser with Bamboo Base

Fresh coffee is one of the finer things in life, and this all-glass Le’Xpress cafetière will help you begin each day with a relaxing, velvety coffee that’s exactly to your taste.

Built for style, as well as flavour, this cafetière updates the traditional French press look with a sleek ‘all-glass’ design. Enjoy watching your coffee infuse through the perfectly clear glass walls, accented by the shiny stainless steel lid and plunger.

And, of course, it makes great coffee. A reusable, fine-mesh stainless steel filter ensures maximum flavour extraction, so you can expect a smooth, delicious brew every time.

Wipe clean only

Suitable for Nespresso® coffee pods only