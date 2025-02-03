Chef'n SleekSlice™ Collapsible Mandoline

Grab a slice of the action with this clever, space-saving vegetable cutter. Sweet potato wedges, tomato slices, courgette ribbons… SleekSlice helps you slice up just about any fruit or vegetable, quickly and easily, then stores away in seconds to keep your countertops clutter-free. It’s a flexible little thing. Set it up on countertops by flipping its handle up or position it over bowls to instantly add to recipes. The sharp, angled stainless steel blade and comfortable hand guard make easy work of slicing, and you can switch between six thickness settings at the turn of a dial. Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Thanks To Its Folding Design, This Veg Slicer Can Be Ready In Seconds

It Has Six Thickness Settings. Great For Thin Cucumber Ribbons Or Thick Potato Slices

Slice Onto Boards Or Over Bowls Speedily With The Stainless Steel Blades

Includes A Pronged Pusher To Hold Food Securely And Keep Fingers Safe