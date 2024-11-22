Maxwell & Williams Black Oval Ceramic Food Serving Platter

If you love to entertain, you'll adore the Caviar collection by Maxwell & Williams. These dazzlingly dark, intriguingly textured ceramic serving pieces will bring a unique sense of refinement to your dining table. Pair them with matching Caviar items – or with Maxwell & Williams' famous white porcelain for an impactful contrast. All pieces are microwave, freezer and oven-safe for simple and impressive oven-to-table serving. And when you're done with your dinner party, you can clean them up easily in the dishwasher.

Serving platter size: 35 x 25cm

Deep black meets pleasing textures in the dazzlingly dark Caviar serving collection. This attractive oven-safe plate is ideal for kitchen-to-table serving. Made of durable porcelain that's microwave, freezer and dishwasher-friendly. Black glaze and generous size make it the perfect backdrop for colourful sushi or cakes. This serving plate is covered by a 5-year manufacturer's guarantee.