Maxwell & Williams White Ceramic Water Jug

The Maxwell & Williams Cashmere collection showcases the unique beauty of fine bone china. Expect a pure, glistening white finish with the characteristic translucence that has made this material so prized for centuries. Take this fine bone china jug, for instance. Elegant, robust and exceptionally useful, it's ideal for making daily dinners feel that little bit more special. Just add chilled water, fruity punch or lashings of gravy. Its generous capacity means diners can help themselves to firsts and seconds. Microwave, oven and dishwasher-safe.

Capacity: 750ml

Made of fine bone china, a very special porcelain with a brilliant white sheen. Perfect for serving water or chilled refreshments – or use as a large gravy jug. Robust china is dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe. Explore the Cashmere collection for more uniquely elegant dining essentials. Comes securely packaged with a 5-year guarantee from Maxwell & Williams.