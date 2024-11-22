Instant Pot Fluted Cake Pan

Instant Pot™ multi-cookers have revolutionised the way we cook, unlocking a world of fast, healthy, low-hassle meals. Now you can get even more out of your Instant Pot™ with this versatile pressure cooker cake pan. It's an official product, specially designed to fit 5.6-litre and 7.5-litre Instant Pot™ multi-cookers. Simply place it into the inner pot and cook as normal to make all sorts of tasty treats. With its fluted design, it's perfect for baking sweet, fluffy ring cakes. But that's just the start. Use it for moreish mac 'n' cheese, delicious, warming casseroles, savoury bakes, and much more besides. This Instant Pot™ cake tin is made of robust carbon steel and features a high-quality non-stick coating, so you can expect easy food release and rinse-and-done clean-ups. Plus, it needs less greasing than conventional cake pans, so you can keep those calories in check too. Want to try even more recipes? Pair your Instant Pot™ fluted cake pan with more official Instant Pot™ accessories, including a springform pan that's perfect for cheesecakes. This Instant Pot™ official fluted cake pan measures 20.5cm (8 inches) at its widest point, with an inner diameter of 18cm (7 inches). It's dishwasher safe, though handwashing is recommended. Bake Fast, Low-Hassle Cakes In Your Instant Pot™ With This Versatile Pan Cook Up Healthy Bakes With Minimal Greasing, And Enjoy Easy Food Release And Cleaning Heat Resistant To 232°C (450°F), It Works Beautifully In Conventional Ovens Too This Official Instant Pot™ Cake Tin Is Covered By A Lifetime Limited Warranty 1.2L (2 Pints, 40.5Fl Oz) Capacity. Measures: 20.5 X 18.5 X 8Cm

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)