image 1 of MasterClass Stainless Steel Mini 8.5cm Frying Basket

It's so easy to replicate the sophisticated presentation of top gastropub restaurants with the MasterClass Professional Mini Round Chip Serving Basket.This little round serving pot measures just 8.5 cm (3¼”) in diameter, but looks just like a full-size deep frying basket. It’s a quirky and creative way to impress diners and guests.The basket is perfect for serving individual portions of chunky chips, French fries, potato wedges or onion rings. Or try your own creative serving ideas!Tough Enough for Commercial UseThe MasterClass Professional Mini Round Chip Serving Basket is a fantastic way to add some fun to a dinner party, and it’s built to be tough enough for professional restaurants too.It’s made of the highest quality food-safe stainless steel, with a beautiful finish that’s resistant to staining. So whether you use the basket on a daily basis or save it for special occasions, it’s sure to provide years of enjoyment.Useful Information— Measures 8.5 cm (3¼") in diameter— Dishwasher safe— Comes complete with MasterClass's 5 year guaranteeMiniature Cookware from MasterClass ProfessionalDaily dinner with the family, or special dinner dinner party – make every meal one to remember with MasterClass's collection of miniature cookware. Why not pair your round fry basket with the 9.5 cm square version (MCMFISHSQ), or the 21.5 x 10.5 cm rectangular version (MCMFISHREC)?Please note: This product is for serving and presentation purposes only. It is not recommended for use as a frying basket.Dishwasher safe
