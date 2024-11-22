Marketplace.
image 1 of Colourworks 3 Piece Red Acrylic Measuring Jug Set

Colourworks 3 Piece Red Acrylic Measuring Jug Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Colourworks 3 Piece Red Acrylic Measuring Jug Set
The Colourworks Red Three Piece Measuring Jug Set features three handily-sized transparent measuring jugs, fantastic for a variety of tasks around the kitchen. This set includes a 200 ml jug, a 400 ml jug and a 900 ml jug. Each jug is clearly marked with fluid ounce (fl oz), millilitre (ml), pint (p) and cup (c) measurements, making it easy to easily follow recipes – even those featuring American measurements. So, you can save loads of time on converting or working out the equivalents.Comfortable to hold, each measuring jug in this set features a red soft-grip handle. Whether you’re blending the ingredients for a simple vinaigrette in the smallest jug or using the 400 ml jug to whip up cream, there’s no need to worry about dropping these jugs with their safe grips. With clear measurement markings against the transparent background, it is easy to se the correct measure and also check that ingredients have been fully mixed or dissolved. The jugs are also very easy to clean. You can either pop them on your dishwasher’s top shelf, or hand wash them with warm water. The perfect space saver for kitchen shelves or cupboards, you can also handily stack each of these jugs inside of each other. What’s more, this set comes with a five year guarantee too!With the Kitchen Craft Colourworks range, you can easily combine or contrast to bring a brilliant burst of colour to your kitchen. Choose from hundreds of tools and accessories in red or one of our 10 other gorgeous shades today!Use This Colourful Jug Set To Mix And Measure All SortsThey'Re Clearly Marked With Cup, Fluid Ounce, Millilitre And Pint MeasuresEach Jug'S Handle Is Finished With A Colourful Soft-Grip CoatingThey'Re Stackable, For Practical, Space-Saving StorageIncludes Three Jugs With 200Ml, 400Ml And 900Ml Capacities. Five Year Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here