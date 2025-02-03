Marketplace.
image 1 of BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set

BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set
Dive into the world of mixology and entertain your guests by making unique cocktails with this fantastic mixing tool set. Just like a little magic trick, this compact kit is a practical and convenient way to go professional, including everything you need, without the fuss.Measuring just 14.7 cm (5.7 "), this pocket-sized set contains quite a lot! 1 x strainer, 1 x citrus zester, 1 x bottle opener, 1 x stirring stick, 1 x jigger and 1 x bar knife.Made of high-grade stainless steel, the utensils are durable and rust-resistant, easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it comes with recipe cards to get you started!The BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set makes a fantastic gift for cocktail lovers, complemented with the BarCraft Flip Top Cocktail Shaker.Includes Strainer, Citrus Zester, Bottle Opener, Stirring Stick, Jigger And Bar KnifeEverything You Need Fits Into Your Pocket!High-Grade, Rust-Resistant Stainless SteelMargarita, Mojito, Daiquiri, Tom Collins, Mai Tai And Espresso MartiniDishwasher-Safe; Covered By Barcraft'S 12-Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here