BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set

Dive into the world of mixology and entertain your guests by making unique cocktails with this fantastic mixing tool set. Just like a little magic trick, this compact kit is a practical and convenient way to go professional, including everything you need, without the fuss.

Measuring just 14.7 cm (5.7 "), this pocket-sized set contains quite a lot! 1 x strainer, 1 x citrus zester, 1 x bottle opener, 1 x stirring stick, 1 x jigger and 1 x bar knife.

Made of high-grade stainless steel, the utensils are durable and rust-resistant, easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it comes with recipe cards to get you started!

The BarCraft Cocktail Mixing Tool Set makes a fantastic gift for cocktail lovers, complemented with the BarCraft Flip Top Cocktail Shaker.

Includes Strainer, Citrus Zester, Bottle Opener, Stirring Stick, Jigger And Bar Knife

Everything You Need Fits Into Your Pocket!

High-Grade, Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel

Margarita, Mojito, Daiquiri, Tom Collins, Mai Tai And Espresso Martini

Dishwasher-Safe; Covered By Barcraft'S 12-Month Guarantee