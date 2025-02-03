BarCraft Three-Piece Cocktail Mixing Set

Stir up a whole host of classic cocktail recipes in your own home with BarCraft's stirred cocktail mixing set. This stately three-piece kit features all the essential bar tools you need to make a majestic manhattan, magnificent martini or awe-inspiring old fashioned.

In the box is a traditional cut-glass mixing jug, with a handy built-in pouring lip – an absolute must-have when it comes to good-and-proper stirred cocktails. You also get a stainless steel cocktail stirrer, for easy mixing, and a hawthorne-style strainer, so the end result is refreshingly smooth.

New to the world of mixology? Don't be daunted. This cocktail mixing set is suitable for everyone, from budding bartenders to experienced mixologists to cocktail connoisseurs. The team at BarCraft HQ have even compiled a booklet featuring four favourites, so there's nothing to stop you making perfect stirred cocktails straight away!

This Cocktail Kit Helps You Create Stirred Classics Like Martinis And Manhattans

A Traditional 500Ml Cut-Glass Mixing Jug, Stainless Steel Cocktail Spoon, And Hawthorne Strainer

There'S Even An Exclusive Barcraft Recipe Leaflet To Get You Started

Comes In A Smart Barcraft Gift Box. Dishwasher Safe. Twelve Month Guarantee