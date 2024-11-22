Marketplace.
Instant Pot Cook and Bake Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Pan

Cook and bake delicious meals with this multi-purpose pressure cooker insert, specially designed for Instant Pot multicookers. It features a removable divider so you can steam up to three ingredients at the same time, as well as a BPA-free silicone lid with a pressure-release vent. Prepping meals for later? Pop the whole thing in the freezer then back to your Instant Pot when it's time to reheat. Made of sturdy stainless steel that's heat resistant to 232°C. Also suitable as an air fryer insert.Cook up delicious meals, fast, with this clever Instant Pot pressure cooker pan. Removable insert lets you cook up to 3 different foods in one go. Freezer-safe – store leftovers then pop them straight into your Instant Pot to reheat. Includes a BPA-free silicone lid with a built-in steam release tab. Specially designed for 5.7L and 8L Instant Pot multicookers, this pressure cooker accessory is also compatible with many air fryers.
