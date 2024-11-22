Le'Xpress Nespresso Coffee Pod Holder (for 36 capsules)

Save valuable kitchen cupboard space and organise all your favourite Nespresso flavours! This KitchenCraft Le’Xpress Nespresso coffee pod holder is both compact and space-efficient, stylish and practical. It’s a real treat for any coffee lover.

With its two column design and 36-capsule capacity, you can access your Nespresso pods in seconds. No hassle, no mess, no time wasted.

This coffee capsule dispenser measures 17 x 9.5 x 24.5 cm (6½ x 3½ x 9½ inches). But it packs a whole lot of Nespresso coffee discs into this small footprint. It’s a comfortable fit for any kitchen, and ensures you can access your must-have morning coffee in a snap!

Measures 17 x 9.5 x 24.5 cm (6½ x 3½ x 9½ inches)

Holds up to 20 Nespresso coffee pods

Wipe clean only

NB: Coffee capsules are not included