Rabbit Pura Decanting System

Allowing wine time to breathe is now a thing of the past. When you really want to showcase your wine, do it with Rabbit’s Pura Decanting System. This wine aerator set includes a handsome, glass decanter, plus a matching spray funnel and filter, to make sure your wine achieves its full potential in looks, flavour and aroma. First, wine passes through the funnel which removes any sediment or cork. Next, the funnel sprays it out in tiny droplets against the decanter walls. Finally, it drips down the sides, fully aerated and ready to be poured into glasses and enjoyed. Use it with any red wine – vintage bordeaux, fine pinot noir or rich merlot – and turn the act of serving into an impressive, elegant spectacle.

Rabbit'S Decanter Set Enhances The Flavour And Aroma Of Any Red Wine

The Funnel Turns Red Wine Into Droplets, Helping The Wine 'Breathe'

Equal Parts Elegant And Functional, It Acts As An Impressive Serving Centrepiece

The Funnel'S Built-In Filter Removes Sediment From Aged Wines For A Smoother Experience

This Wine Carafe And Funnel Come In A Smart Presentation Box